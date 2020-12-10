14 December, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

With Bitter Maple Syrup

Justin Trudeau’s comments in favour of farmers’ protests angers India. It’s another instance of the Canadian PM privileging domestic politics over better ties with India.

By Seema Guha
December 21, 2020
Imperfect timing
India’s anger at Justin Trudeau’s comments come when India-Canada ties were looking up
Photograph by PTI
With Bitter Maple Syrup
outlookindia.com
2020-12-11T14:18:50+05:30

Ever since his disastrous trip to India in 2018, Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ties with the Indian political class have been marked by a frosty distance. That ice will have thickened further, as Trudeau’s remarks on the farmers’ protests in India has led to a diploma­tic stand-off between India and Canada, with New Delhi warning that such action would damage bilateral ties. While India’s initial reaction to the remarks—made while greeting the Sikh community on Guru Nanak’s birthday (December 1)—was routine, asking Ottawa to keep out of its domestic affairs, it later hardened its position in keeping with the BJP government’s muscular foreign policy. It was made clear that Canada had to pay a price for what New Delhi believed was a transgression of diplomatic protocol.

MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava dubbed the comments made by other Canadian leaders at the event as “ill-informed’’ and “unwarranted”, but did not name Trudeau.  But three days later, Canada’s envoy in New...

unsub

THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS...

To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.


In this article:

Seema Guha Justin Trudeau Canada India Diplomacy & Foreign Policy India-Canada Ties Farmers protest Farm Bills 2020 Agriculture COVID-19 Khalistan Sikhs International

More from Seema Guha

Latest Magazine

December 21, 2020
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section