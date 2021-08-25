29 August, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan Changes Region’s Geopolitics

With Afghanistan still in chaotic flux, Pakistan, Russia and Iran court the Taliban to sew up their own security interests.

By Seema Guha
September 06, 2021
Fight Club
Taliban representatives meet Afghan leaders Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul.
outlookindia.com
2021-08-27T15:33:44+05:30

Each step the Taliban are taking to consolidate their hold over Afghanistan since taking over the country in a blitz is triggering major changes across the region and afar. After their two decade-long involvement, US and NATO forces are no more major players, their hasty departure forcing Afghanistan’s neighbours to deal with the mess left behind. Can Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran help stabilise Afghanistan as they all jostle to get their particular interests accommodated by the Taliban? Moreover, amidst all this jockeying for power and influence in Afghanistan, will China fill the vacuum left by the US?  

“China has openly expressed its view that US presence in Afghanistan was responsible for the mess. China has also kept ties with Taliban, including hosting their delegation led by Mullah Baradar. However, the assumption that China will be the beneficiary is I believe premature,” says Aparna Pandey of the Washington-based  Hudson Institute.

The schadenfreude collectively felt by China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran at the utter and...

Seema Guha Afghanistan Taliban Taliban Takeover International

September 06, 2021
