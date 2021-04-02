07 April, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Shots Across The Seas

India’s laudable supply of vaccines around the world has a strategic underpinning. Now it has to balance that with pressing domestic need.

By Seema Guha
April 12, 2021
Foreign minister S. Jaishankar with his Maldives counterpart and the nation’s health minister at a ceremony to hand over 100,000 additional doses of India-made Covid vaccine
Photograph by PTI
Shots Across The Seas
The exercise of soft power—a spread of influence only peripheral to military or economic might—that creates a strata of overwhelmingly positive perception of a country in foreign lands is a continuous process, often taking decades to yield results. Then there are global crises that offer influential countries an opportunity to seize the initiative and be seen as a saviour of near and faraway lands: a leap, as it were, in its matrix of soft power. Global efforts towards vaccination for COVID-19 gave India—the world’s largest producer of vaccines—just such a call for action.

Ever since coronavirus vaccines became available since January, India has striven, through its ‘vaccine diplomacy’, to boost its international image and goodwill. Indeed, every planeload of precious vaccines flying to foreign lands is seen as a step towards that end. China, too, is doing the same, but has the added burden of living down its image as the country where the COVID-19 originated, as well as fighting accusations of trying to hide the magnitude of the...

