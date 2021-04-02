Shots Across The Seas

The exercise of soft power—a spread of influence only peripheral to military or economic might—that creates a strata of overwhelmingly positive perception of a country in foreign lands is a continuous process, often taking decades to yield results. Then there are global crises that offer influential countries an opportunity to seize the initiative and be seen as a saviour of near and faraway lands: a leap, as it were, in its matrix of soft power. Global efforts towards vaccination for COVID-19 gave India—the world’s largest producer of vaccines—just such a call for action.

Ever since coronavirus vaccines became available since January, India has striven, through its ‘vaccine diplomacy’, to boost its international image and goodwill. Indeed, every planeload of precious vaccines flying to foreign lands is seen as a step towards that end. China, too, is doing the same, but has the added burden of living down its image as the country where the COVID-19 originated, as well as fighting accusations of trying to hide the magnitude of the...