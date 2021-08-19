23 August, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Back To The Future: Fear And Uncertainty In Afghanistan As Radical Taliban Takes Charge

New victors in the Great Game’s old theatre script another tragic twist in the Afghan story, with the ripples likely to cross borders

By Seema Guha
August 30, 2021
A young Taliban fighter from the countryside was overwhelmed by the paved streets of Kabul, lined with towering apartment blocks, glass office buildings and shopping malls. He hasn’t seen anything like it before. The 22-year-old fighter plans to ask his commander if he can stay. The encounter highlights how much Kabul and other Afghan cities have changed in the 20 years since the Taliban, who mainly hail from rugged rural areas, last ruled the country.
Photograph by AP
Back To The Future: Fear And Uncertainty In Afghanistan As Radical Taliban Takes Charge
outlookindia.com
2021-08-20T15:34:29+05:30

Time moves in a straight line according to Western notions. But on the sun-baked edges of the Near East, time can get seriously warped. In Afghanistan, it turned full circle the other day—and so, in a year not untouched by epochal tragedy, we now have one more to contemplate. The Taliban are back. They took Kabul without firing a shot. This stunning collapse was the story in city after provincial Afghan city—minimal fighting, except in Herat and a few other places—as the Taliban spread like a pandemic, its takeover near-total. Their second coming imparts a tectonic shock to a whole trans-Asian region— those affected by this born-again Kalashnikov caliphate include India, China, Pakistan, Russia, Iran and the Central Asian republics. The old ­theatre of the Great Game, to be precise, with a new 21st century edition promised now—complete with untold ­humanitarian tragedies as footnotes.

What brought this about? The spectre of American military imperialism in one more historical retreat. Twenty years after invading Afghanistan with a...

In this article:

Seema Guha Ashraf Ghani Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Afghanistan Taliban Taliban Government Taliban Offensives Taliban Takeover International Cover Stories

More from Seema Guha



Latest Magazine

August 30, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section