28 February, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

White Tiger Diary

As an actor, how do you handle a film that you already know as a book? Adarsh Gourav spent time in a Jharkhand village, worked at a food stall, and improvised from the gut….

By Adarsh Gourav
March 08, 2021
Illustration by Saahil
White Tiger Diary
outlookindia.com
2021-02-26T14:56:49+05:30
Measure Of The Task

Getting an opportunity to play Balram’s role in The White Tiger felt unreal because it was a mammoth production and many were competing with me to get the part. Tess Joseph, the casting director, called me for an audition and sent me a couple of scenes: one of Balram as a driver and one of him as a successful businessman. Though she didn’t reveal the film’s name, I had read the book as a teenager and immediately knew it was White Tiger. At the audition, I was determined to give my best. I had five or six rounds of audition with producer Mukul Deora and producer-director Ramin Bharani. Ramin called me from New York and said that he wanted me to play Balram. It all felt surreal—the blankness of shock, then of relief, then the gradual sinking in of the news. I knew it was going to be huge and that I could do most of the opportunity.

I feel very special when people talk about the film and the...

In this article:

Adarsh Gourav Movies Actor/Actress Diary
Latest Magazine

March 08, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section