The Turmeric Test

BJP’s firebrand Telangana leader D. Aravind is seeing yellow. He is geared up for the Nagarjunasagar bypoll on April 14 and promised setting up a turmeric board in Nizamabad, a longstanding demand of the farmers there. The place produces the best quality turmeric and the farmers feel a board—on the lines of tea and coffee boards—will help them get better price for their produce. But the flavour faded from Aravind’s curry when his party’s senior leader and Union minister of state for agriculture, Parshotham Rupala, sent a shock from Delhi. He said in the Lok Sabha that the Centre has no proposal for such a board.

Aravind was gung-ho after the BJP won the Dubbak assembly bypoll recently, followed by the party’s stellar show in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, both of which observers say were made possible by his meticulous planning. Aravind took the Owaisi brothers head-on in Hyderabad. For the record, Aravind snatched the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in 2019 from Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of chief minister K....