28 July, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Diary | Gouri Amma's Many Trysts With Revolution, In The Words Of Journalist Joseph Maliakan

The glowing words of tribute from the Left on her demise neatly evaded the question of the Communist betrayal of Gouri Amma. But even her days in exile were no less revolutionary.

By Joseph Maliakan
August 02, 2021
Illustration by Saahil
Diary | Gouri Amma's Many Trysts With Revolution, In The Words Of Journalist Joseph Maliakan
outlookindia.com
2021-07-23T16:40:49+05:30
Apostle, Apostate

“Goodbye Gouri Amma. It is the misfortune of Kerala that you did not become chief minister of the state.” It’s not surprising that this tribute came from the far end of Kerala’s left-wing spectrum, rather than the mainstream CPI(M). From Civic Chandran to be precise—poet and publisher-editor of Paathabhedam, a monthly devoted to Dalits and Adivasis. Associated with the pro-Naxalite streams of Kerala’s cultural politics in the ’70s-’80s, Civic Chandran has never been one to pull his punches on the sanctimonious, big brotherly attitude of the big Left party. Behind its calibrated public rhetoric, there’s a less-illuminated zone of strategic silences and erasures that he’s fairly familiar with.

In mid-May, when the demise of K.R. Gouri hit the headlines, party apparatchiks lost no time harking back to the glory days of the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s, a time when...

In this article:

Joseph Maliakan K.R. Gouri Amma Kerala Left Front Diary


Latest Magazine

August 02, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section