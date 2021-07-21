Diary | Gouri Amma's Many Trysts With Revolution, In The Words Of Journalist Joseph Maliakan

Apostle, Apostate

“Goodbye Gouri Amma. It is the misfortune of Kerala that you did not become chief minister of the state.” It’s not surprising that this tribute came from the far end of Kerala’s left-wing spectrum, rather than the mainstream CPI(M). From Civic Chandran to be precise—poet and publisher-editor of Paathabhedam, a monthly devoted to Dalits and Adivasis. Associated with the pro-Naxalite streams of Kerala’s cultural politics in the ’70s-’80s, Civic Chandran has never been one to pull his punches on the sanctimonious, big brotherly attitude of the big Left party. Behind its calibrated public rhetoric, there’s a less-illuminated zone of strategic silences and erasures that he’s fairly familiar with.

In mid-May, when the demise of K.R. Gouri hit the headlines, party apparatchiks lost no time harking back to the glory days of the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s, a time when...