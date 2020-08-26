Survivor Diary

It’s A Wonderful Life

I was living a wonderful life—coaching, running a small business and enj­o­ying the company of two wonderful children and great friends. In March, I was sitting in Professor Mic­hael Wilson’s office when I received the news that I had advanced stage 3A lung cancer. My world came tumbling down that moment. Questions came flooding in—why me, I don’t smoke, never have, what next, am I going to die, how will I cope, how will I tell the girls, Lee and my friends?

Michael asked if I have any questions. I don’t even remember what I said. I left and sat in my car. I cried and cried—I’ve never done that before. How the hell did this happen to me? After the initial shock, I came to realise what wonderful family and friends I have. My time as a sportsman started to say to me, “It’s just another battle.” The stakes were rather high, though.

I was rather fortunate to be under the care of three professors: Pirooz Poursoltan, a portly chap and the head of...