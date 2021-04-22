'We Should Have Tournaments That Showcase Indian Talent'

Although he played for Calcutta giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal as well as JCT Mills and Phagwara at the peak of his career in the early ’90s to mid-2000s, I.M. Vijayan is a name synonymous with the beautiful game in Kerala. A product of the once formidable Kerala Police team, the 51-year-old remains a top brand ambassador of Kerala and Indian football. Excerpts from an interview with Soumitra Bose:

What does Gokulam’s I-League win mean for Kerala football?

As a Malayali football fan, I am very proud of what Gokulam has achieved in just four years. Winning the Durand Cup by beating Mohun Bagan in 2019 and now the I-League.

Kerala football has been struggling for over a decade now.…

This was bound to happen. Firstly, there are no tournaments. Local teams were low on aspiration and there was only the Indian Super League (ISL) to look forward to. How many local players do you find in Kerala Blasters who will start in the playing XI? Gokulam...