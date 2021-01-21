22 January, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

The Best Gift Ever, From Our Boys

The series in Australia was won on the backs of India’s debutants. Rarely have a batch of youngsters achieved so much in so short a time in our cricketing history.

By Arijit Ghosh
February 01, 2021
Photographs by AP, PTI
The Best Gift Ever, From Our Boys
outlookindia.com
2021-01-22T13:59:06+05:30

From a tangled stream of events providing context and background, benchmark episodes stand out, cornerstones of achievement that, in hindsight, provide points of contrast and comparison with the past and the future. After Australia’s ser­ies loss to India on the 2018 tour Down Under—a stand-out event itself, being India’s first Test series victory there—a lot was made of the absence of David Warner and Steve Smith. Yet, that’s an amusingly ironical afterthought now, after this most astonishing of turnarounds, crowned by the series-­clinching victory in Brisbane, a match won unprecedentedly with the absence of seven front-line players. ‘Grit’, ‘determination’, ‘fortitude’, ‘resilience’ are, after all, hackneyed fancy words to be employed by hacks after the battle is won. The bare fact is this: a young, absurdly inexperienced Indian team has shown the world that it can cobble together a playing XI and overcome everything thrown at them, with barely 11 fit men standing at the end of it, in the most...

unsub

THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS...

To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.


In this article:

Arijit Ghosh Rishabh Pant Shubman Gill Shardul Thakur T. Natarajan Washington Sundar Australia Cricket Protests India vs Australia Sports
Latest Magazine

February 01, 2021
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section