Star-Spangled Banner

The first ball he faced in international cricket, Suryakumar Yadav hoicked it to the cow corner for a six, all swagger and flamboyance, etching in the nation’s collective memory the perfect Nataraja pose in the sporting grand theatre. Mohammed Siraj, leading the bowling attack of an Indian side severely depleted by injuries, took five wickets in his first Test against Australia last year to help his side draw level in the series. India won the series 2-1. These are stories now part of Indian cricketing folklore. Stories about a bunch of talented and hungry players who have seized the very first opportunity handed to them and turned the country’s cricketing fortunes around in spectacular fashion. Stories of coming of age. Of boys becoming men.

“No one owns a position in this Indian team. You always feel challenged and there is no comfort zone. There is so much talent knocking at the door…,” says K.L. Rahul after a match in the just-concluded one-day series against England. No one knows it better than Rahul, considered one of the most talented...