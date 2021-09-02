03 September, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Paralympic Athletes: Sightless, Limbless But Always Full Of Life

India’s stellar show at the Tokyo Paralympics turns our attention to each para athlete’s conquest of personal tragedy. They are stars no less than anyone.

By Soumitra Bose
September 13, 2021
Not Just Neeraj
Avani Lekhara won gold in shooting; Left; Sumit Antil clinched gold in javelin. They are India’s Paralympics stars.
Photograph by PTI
2021-09-03T15:05:35+05:30

If sports is about enshrining the qualities of leaping over barriers and pushing the body to its farthest limits with expert skill, no group embodies them more than para athletes. Not for nothing did Sachin Tendulkar call them “real-life heroes”. For someone who has amassed more than 34,000 international runs in a relatively injury-free career spanning 24 years, Tendulkar calling para athletes an extraordinary legion of sportspersons is not without reason. Each of the 4,403 athletes competing in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is special. Challenged physically in various degrees, the record turnout in Tokyo is a growing testament that nothing is impossible if the mind is without fear and the body is willing.  

It is perhaps impossible to name the greatest sportsperson of all times. More so when specially challenged athletes are equal, or more than equal, to their able-bodied counterparts. Tendulkar may be a cricketing great by the sheer volume of runs scored or Michael Phelps the greatest Olympian with 28 medals over five Summer Games, but they were all...

September 13, 2021
