Milkha Singh Diary

‘Kaptan, I’ll Be All Right’

I had a six-decade long association with Milkha Singh, from the days of my first nationals to the historic 1960 Rome Olympics to talking to him over the phone last month, before he was hospitalised. What I found common over the years was his never-say-die spirit. Milkha was always in high spirits, confident of taking on anyone—whether the world’s top runner of his times or life itself, when he knew, at 91, that he had tested positive for Covid. It made him stand out in a billion. When I rang him up after knowing he was ill, his reaction was, “Kaptan, nothing to worry about, I will be all right soon”. He told me he didn’t have fever, only a little body ache, and that he even jogged in his house. Of course, no one expected that one who had seen the horrors of Partition, the murder of his parents and four siblings, who landed up in Delhi as an orphan and refugee and did odd jobs to survive,...