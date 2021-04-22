Malabar Football Curry

Once, giants bestrode Kerala’s hallowed football grounds—names the whole country spoke of with awe. Then, a period of steep decline—it was as if the romance had fizzled out in a state in love with the beautiful game. Now, a deep slumber is broken by the huzzahs of fans that bounce off the sparkle of fresh silverware. Twenty years after Kerala Police won their second straight Federation Cup in 1991, Gokulam Kerala FC have gladdened the hearts of passionate Malayali football fans by becoming the first team from the state to win the I-League championship, the premier club tournament that mirrors Indian talent.

Consider this: If there was a vote for Kerala’s most popular sportsperson today, Emil Benny would probably beat IPL star Sanju Samson. The 20-year-old striker from Wayanad played a big role in Gokulam’s I-League triumph and is a rising star. The pony-tailed youngster added the insurance goal as Gokulam staged a remarkable comeback against Manipur’s TRAU FC to finish 4-1 winners in a dramatic league final in Calcutta...