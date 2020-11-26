27 November, 2020
‘IPL Has Helped Identify Next Generation Leaders’

M.S.K. Prasad, chairman of selectors till March this year, talks about captaincy and its spinoffs in Indian national cricket team

Outlook INTERVIEWS M.S.K. Prasad
26 November 2020
2020-11-27T12:39:26+05:30

As the chairman of selectors till March this year, M.S.K. Prasad is credited with picking the best teams for India to dominate world cricket across all three formats. In edited excerpts of this interview with Outlook, Prasad talks about captaincy and its spinoffs…

Split Captaincy

This subject never came up in over four years when I was chairman of the selection committee. This split captaincy is recent talk. That was never in our mind. Now it’s for the next committee to think.

Rohit Sharma The Captain

Rohit is vice captain of the limited overs team. If he was fit, then K.L. Rahul would not have been Virat Kohli’s deputy. Virat Kohli has done exceptionally well as captain in all three formats. There has never been a need for any change.

Succession Plan

We had already made Shreyas Iyer the captain of the India A limited overs team. Hanuma Vihari was made captain of the India A ‘Test’ team. There is...

