30 October, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

Into Premium Content

Behind the IPL’s razzmatazz, fresh talent and inspiring stories lie franchises’ hard preparation and years of untiring work

By Soumitra Bose
November 09, 2020
Into Premium Content
outlookindia.com
2020-10-30T14:16:48+05:30

If one of the best things about sport are the inspiring stories worthy of retellings, look no further than the Indian Premier League. Saturday, October 24 was a special day in IPL 2020. With the race for securing playoff spots getting intense in UAE, teams are under tremendous pressure. But how many teams will include a batsman in their playing XI when he has lost his father less than 24 hours ago? Kings XI Punjab backing Mandeep Singh to open the innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai was a story—gritty and touching in equal measure—that only sport can throw up.

Sports’ healing touch was eloquently demonstrated by 28-year-old Mandeep, whose father lost his battle against liver cancer in Chandigarh the night before KXIP’s match against SRH. Mandeep’s ability to conquer personal tragedy reflected in his teammates’ performance, as Kings carved out a sensational 12-run victory. Two days later, against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah, Mandeep struck a brilliant 50, helping KXIP to a fifth straight win. The Punjab batsman looked...

unsub

THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS...

To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.


In this article:

Soumitra Bose Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Sports

More from Soumitra Bose

Latest Magazine

November 09, 2020
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section