India’s Hockey Team Looks Lean, Mean And Battle-Ready, Writes Michael Nobbs

Well, it’s not long until the 2020, or should I say the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. It has been a long time coming; we are all looking on with so much hope and anticipation and I am sure it would go well. It only feels like such a short time ago that I was in India coaching and hoping that the country that has given me so much from hockey wins success.

Unfortunately, to develop a successful team takes time. As we all know, India wants great results instantly, or else a blame game starts. India in the past has had so much success with its record Olympic gold medals that I am sure it led to the belief that if you just turn up you will win. Unfortunately for India, other hockey nations had different ideas.

Complacency, politics, lack of sports science, self-interest groups and poor coaching effectively ruined any chance India...