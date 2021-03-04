Gabba Win Is No Less Significant Than The Eden One: VVS Laxman

V.V.S. Laxman came as a very, very special gift to Indian cricket. He was a batting virtuoso who could perform anywhere in the top order. Opening the innings, the wristy Hyderabadi scored a career-boosting 167 off 198 balls in the third Test at Sydney in January 2000. That innings would set him up for his chef d’oeuvre a little over a year later at the Eden Gardens. Promoted to No. 3 from his usual No. 6 position, Lax­man’s 281 against Steve Waugh’s Australia in the win at the Eden is his highest and most memorable knock. In a chat with Sou­mitra Bose, the genial Laxman looks back at his famous knock in this exc­lusive interview. Excerpts:

How do you remember that famous Eden win?

It is still fresh in my mind. That match was the most satisfying and fulfilling Test for me. The Australian team was formidable. Their 16-match unb­­­eatable streak was intim­­idating. At the Eden Gardens, the entire Indian team got to learn life lessons from the...