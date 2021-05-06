'Everyone Contributed To My Full Recovery'

Twenty-seven-year-old defender of the Indian national hockey team, Surender Kumar, made a recovery from COVID-19 in September last year to return to international competition when the Indian team toured Europe in February this year, its first in almost 12 months. A winner of two Asian Champions Trophy Gold medals and one Asia Cup Gold, the 2016 Rio Olympian is central to India’s plans for the Tokyo Olympics in July-August. Surender recently returned from Argentina, where India defeated the Olympic champions twice in the FIH Pro League. His victorious fight against Covid and return to top form is a story of courage and conviction. Excerpts from an interview with Soumitra Bose.
When you got Covid in August, how did it impact you?
Having developed Deep Vein Thrombosis (blood clots in veins) after testing positive for COVID-19, there were uncertainties about how much I could train and push myself a high intensity sport like ours. But I am very grateful to Hockey India and...