07 May, 2021
'Everyone Contributed To My Full Recovery'

Surender Kumar, Indian national hockey team defender, made a recovery from COVID-19 in September last year. His victorious fight against Covid and return to top form is a story of courage and conviction. A conversation

Soumitra Bose INTERVIEWS Surender Kumar
06 May 2021
'Everyone Contributed To My Full Recovery'
2021-05-07T15:38:20+05:30

Twenty-seven-year-old def­ender of the Indian national hockey team, Surender Kumar, made a recovery from COVID-19 in September last year to return to international competition when the Indian team toured Europe in February this year, its first in almost 12 months. A winner of two Asian Champions Trophy Gold medals and one Asia Cup Gold, the 2016 Rio Olympian is central to India’s plans for the Tokyo Olympics in July-August. Surender recently returned from Argentina, where India defeated the Olympic champions twice in the FIH Pro League. His victorious fight against Covid and return to top form is a story of courage and conviction. Excerpts from an interview with Soumitra Bose.

When you got Covid in Aug­ust, how did it impact you?

Having developed Deep Vein Thrombosis (blood clots in veins) after testing positive for COVID-19, there were uncertainties about how much I could train and push myself a high intensity sport like ours. But I am very grateful to Hoc­key India and...

Soumitra Bose Hockey COVID-19 Tokyo Olympics Sports Interviews

May 17, 2021
