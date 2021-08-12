13 August, 2021
Despite Pumping In Money To Revive Indian Hockey, The Game Is Confined To One District In Odisha

Odisha has to be commended for supporting the Indian hockey team. But passion for the game as well as infrastructure is stuck in just one district.

By Sandeep Sahu
Bright Points
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik speaks to the women’s national team
Photographs by Biswaranjan Mishra
The accolades have been pouring in from all over the country. And why not? After all, before Odisha did it, no one else had thought that a state government could sponsor a national sporting team. When the Naveen Patnaik government stepped in to sponsor the Indian hockey team for the next five years after former sponsor Sahara backed out in 2018, it was justifiably hailed for thinking out of box and doing something that had been the preserve of corporate entities.

After the Indian men’s team won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics—the first podium finish in 41 years—captain Manpreet Singh was effusive in his praise for the Odisha chief minister. “This dream won’t be possible without the encouragement & vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik ji, who has been supporting us throughout this journey…,” Manpreet tweeted.

Sponsorship of the Indian team, however, is only a part of the Odisha government’s approach in promoting hockey. The metamorphosis of the once sleepy Kalinga Stadium in...

In this article:

Sandeep Sahu Naveen Patnaik Odisha Hockey Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 India At Olympic Games India Men's Hockey Team Sports

