Crumpets & Cricket

The English summer—those capricious months with warm days dappled with bitterly cold interludes—beckons Indian cricket yet again. At a time when the country emerges, battered and bruised, from a healthcare nightmare, a 20-member Indian cricket team goes on a four-month tour of England. It will also play the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, from June 18 against New Zealand, followed by five Test matches against England, starting August 4.

Indian cricket turned a corner of mat­urity with its first series win in England 50 years ago in 1971. Since then, an England tour has acquired a special catchet—a sort of ‘final frontier’ for India. Though we have won many a stirring victory in recent years, we have not won an away series in England since 2007. Indeed, since 1971, there have been only two series victory in old Blighty.

Fourteen years is a long time and India would be anxious to set that record straight and validate its current standing as the No. 1 Test Team. To do that they will...