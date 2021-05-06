09 May, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

It’s not top-down, hierarchical decree that erases dissent in the Sangh—it’s inner cohesiveness. Every voice is heard, every opinion respected in its collective decision-making.

By Vijay Chauthaiwale
May 17, 2021
Illustration by Saahil
2021-05-07T14:10:54+05:30
Sunset, Sunrise

The recent elevation of Sri Dattatreya Hosabale as general secretary of the RSS has again raised curiosity regarding the transition in leadership in the organisation. However, such a change of guard is not new. Similar changes have taken place at regular intervals, where elders have created space for the new generation, with full confidence in them. A narrative of the RSS in the post-Emergency era will show a series of interesting changes in the top leadership. Immediately after the Emergency in 1977, RSS general secretary Madhavarao Mulay, who was unwell, was replaced by Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya). After 10 years, H.V. Seshadri became general secretary and Rajju Bhaiya stepped down to become joint general secretary. Later, in 1994, Rajju Bhaiya was nominated as sarsanghchalak of RSS by Balasaheb Deoras, who resigned due to ill health. Seshadri continued as general secretary. After six years, in 2000, both Rajju Bhaiya and Seshadri paved...

May 17, 2021
