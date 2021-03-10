15 March, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Punjab Diary

What does a movement look like, and feel like? The human spirit, in all its joyous colour, is unfurled across a whole landscape that’s become a modern, mobile Kurukshetra.

By Soumitra Bose
March 22, 2021
Illustration by Saahil
Punjab Diary
outlookindia.com
2021-03-12T14:07:07+05:30
Sweet Taste of Protest

Beyond the borders of the capital, a tapestry of sights and feelings give depth to our understanding of the farmers’ protest. A road journey from Delhi to the Wagah-Attari border and back reveals a kalei­doscope of emotions—anger, frustration, unity, bonding and, of course, perseverance. That an agitation can be peaceful and conducted without the help of a ‘toolkit’ or propelled by recklessness can be seen on the highways of Punjab and Haryana. The kinnow juice sellers even add a sweet and juicy taste to it!

A Snarl, Then Verdant Bliss

The 500-km drive from Delhi’s ITO to Amritsar’s Golden Temple usually takes about nine hours even if you take two longish snack breaks en route. But Delhi Police, jittery after the chaotic Republic Day agitation, with a break-out to the Red Fort, has made travel till Sonipat, Haryana, a nightmare. Traffic is diverted well ahead of...

In this article:

Soumitra Bose Punjab Agriculture: Farmers Farmers protest Farm Bills 2020 Protests Agriculture Diary

More from Soumitra Bose

Latest Magazine

March 22, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section