19 February, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

#MeToo | Men Should Realise No Means No

Bollywood, comedy, and most damagingly, media...as industry after industry says #MeToo to guilt and complicity, it’s time organisations refuse consent to the predatory culture

By Arshia DharSiddhartha Mishra
October 22, 2018
Illustration by Irfan
#MeToo | Men Should Realise No Means No
outlookindia.com
2018-10-12T22:24:06+05:30

An actor who made a career out of his sanskari image is accused of rape. A film-maker known for one of the most refreshing feminist films from the Bollywood stables is called out for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation. A high-profile journalist who shot to fame with a report on Haryana’s “rape culture” stands accused of bullying and harassing women. A best-selling auth­­or is charged with propositioning an unwilling woman. A Union minister who was once among the top editors in India is accused of serial abuse by women journalists. It’s a list that refuses to end, a serpentine trail of predatory behaviour by some well-known men that include former journalist M.J. Akbar, actors Nana Patekar and Alok Nath, authors Chetan Bhagat and Kiran Nagarkar, film-ma­ker Vikas Bahl, former editor Gautam Adhikari, journalists K.R. Sreenivas and Meghnad Bose and comedian Tanmay Bhat. Many of the accusers are well-known women; some are just faceless, nameless victims. In many cases there is damning proof in the form of screenshots of WhatsApp...

In this article:

Arshia Dhar Siddhartha Mishra M.J. Akbar Nana Patekar Chetan Bhagat Kiran Nagarkar Vikas Bahl Alok Nath Gautam Adhikari K.R. Sreenivas Meghnad Bose Tanmay Bhat Tanushree Dutta Anoo Bhuyan Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Violence Against Women Rape Bollywood Media #MeToo National Cover Stories

More from Arshia Dhar

Latest Magazine

March 01, 2021
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section