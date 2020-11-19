25 November, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

IPL Diary

The Emirates wrapped cricketers in a monkish ‘bio-bubble’. Friendships happened, sure…. But how to go from a downbeat, pandemic mood all the way to the finals? Call Ricky Ponting.

By Vijay Dahiya
November 30, 2020
IPL Diary
outlookindia.com
2020-11-21T11:28:33+05:30
Those who dare…

For those of us who grew up on Jules Verne’s adventure novel Around the World in Eighty Days, IPL 2020 in UAE was an experience to savour, perhaps more exciting. Up against a deadly virus, if the BCCI dared to do something as dangerous as organising a tournament that involved more than 600 people over a three-month period, no praise is enough for a job well done.

Since its inception in 2008, IPL has always shown the temerity to stand up to odds and hosting the IPL this year was a statement—what a cricket superpower can do if it has the will and support of the leading cricket nations of the world.

Mind games

No competitive cricket for almost seven months had left most players with many doubts in their mind. Given IPL’s extreme result-oriented nature, where every run or dot ball is analysed and measured for a person’s ability, it was but natural that players would be...

unsub

THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS...

To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.


In this article:

Vijay Dahiya Cricket - IPL Diary
Latest Magazine

November 30, 2020
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section