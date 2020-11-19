Those who dare…

For those of us who grew up on Jules Verne’s adventure novel Around the World in Eighty Days, IPL 2020 in UAE was an experience to savour, perhaps more exciting. Up against a deadly virus, if the BCCI dared to do something as dangerous as organising a tournament that involved more than 600 people over a three-month period, no praise is enough for a job well done.

Since its inception in 2008, IPL has always shown the temerity to stand up to odds and hosting the IPL this year was a statement—what a cricket superpower can do if it has the will and support of the leading cricket nations of the world.

Mind games

No competitive cricket for almost seven months had left most players with many doubts in their mind. Given IPL’s extreme result-oriented nature, where every run or dot ball is analysed and measured for a person’s ability, it was but natural that players would be...