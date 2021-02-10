17 February, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

India Tour Diary By Monty Panesar

For a British-Asian with roots in Punjab, playing in India is doubly special. It gets you out twice…as Bishan Bedi famously said of a stumping wicket I took!

By Monty Panesar
February 22, 2021
Illustration by Saahil
India Tour Diary By Monty Panesar
outlookindia.com
2021-02-12T12:56:18+05:30
Old Visits, Pitched Battles

For a British-Asian cricketer who has parents or grandparents from India, a tour there is a special one. You realise cricket is a religion here—the passion, players worshipped like gods...you wonder how these players cope with pressure. I have to admire the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly,  Rahul Dravid. My first experience of playing in India was during my Under-19 days and our team included the great James Anderson, Ian Bell and myself. India had Gautam Gambhir and Parthiv Patel. Gambhir was way above our league then; I remember he scored a double hundred. In India as part of the England team in 2006, I again played against Gambhir, then part of the India side. For me it was a reflection of how far I have developed as a cricketer. Rod Marsh was certainly right when he said to me, “You have deficiencies in some areas but could be a late developer”. Touring India has become easier over...

In this article:

Monty Panesar Cricket Cricket - Tests India vs England Diary

More from Monty Panesar

Latest Magazine

February 22, 2021
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section