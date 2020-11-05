08 November, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

Wild Swings, Tight Embrace

The US presidential polls are the closest run thing in decades. However, America’s India policy is a steady continuum.

By Seema Guha
November 16, 2020
A voter in Utah casts her vote
Photograph by PTI
Wild Swings, Tight Embrace
outlookindia.com
2020-11-06T15:40:07+05:30

As box after box of ballots are counted, the United States, and the rest of the world, hold their breaths. By late evening Indian time, the broad contours are clear: final results in the 2020 US presidential election teeters on the finishing line. As we went to press, Republican President Donald Trump was lagging behind his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, but only just. Loud cries resound across newsrooms: it’s still too early, and close, to call.

Republican and Democratic strongholds like Florida and Texas, and California and New York, respectively, have played true. The electoral photo finish is playing out in key battleground states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. And counting in Arizona and Nevada are projected to go on till November 5. Of particularly crucial imp­ortance are the votes cast by millions—largely due to concerns over the raging pandemic—over postal ballots. It’s a bitterly divisive issue too—with Democratic supporters taking to postal ballots with gusto, Trump has already cast his doubts on their...

unsub

THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS...

To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.


In this article:

Seema Guha Donald Trump Joe Biden USA US Presidential Elections National

More from Seema Guha

Latest Magazine

November 16, 2020
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section