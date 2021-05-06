12 May, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

What Did I Do!

The clueless and rudderless Grand Old Party continues to stumble from one electoral defeat to another

By Puneet Nicholas Yadav
May 17, 2021
Illustration by Saahil
What Did I Do!
outlookindia.com
2021-05-07T14:38:43+05:30

On May 1, during an interview with a news agency, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked if he was prepared to lead his party once again. It was a question that had come Rahul’s way countless times since he quit his party’s presidency after the 2019 Lok Sabha debacle, but had always met with a non-committal response. This time around, a day before results were due for the assembly polls in Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, the reply was different—not definitive, but not entirely in the negative either. “I will do whatever the party wants me to do,” Rahul replied.

Several Congress leaders—those loyal to Rahul and others wary of his leadership—believe the response was based on inputs from his lieutenants who predicted a clear win for the party in Assam and a substantial improvement in the party’s tally in Kerala. Rahul had practically led the Congress campaign in Kerala, the state that elected him to the Lok Sabha in 2019. In Assam too, Rahul and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had campaigned...

In this article:

Puneet Nicholas Yadav Rahul Gandhi Kerala Assam Congress Assembly Elections 2021 Election result Kerala Assembly election 2021 Assam assembly election 2021 Politics National Cover Stories

More from Puneet Nicholas Yadav

Latest Magazine

May 17, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section