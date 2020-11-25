‘We Have Won The Trust Of The Tribals’

Bhupesh Baghel completes two years as Chhattisgarh chief minister next month. In an exclusive interview with Outlook’s Editor-in-chief Ruben Banerjee, the 59-year-old Congress leader discusses his achievements as well as the challenges faced by his government. Edited excerpts:

You are going to complete two years as the Chief Minister soon. Looking back, what have been your main achievements in this period?

Chhattisgarh has had many problems to contend with. We are boldly facing them and are tasting success, inc­luding in combating the scourge of malnutrition that has always blighted the state. At least 70,000 children have been saved from the clutches of malnutrition.

Besides, we have worked tirelessly for the benefit of farmers, giving them the highest price in the country. We have also waived their loans. We introduced the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana for them, under which we are giving Rs 10,000 per acre to everyone, be it paddy, sugarcane, or maize growers. Similarly, our...