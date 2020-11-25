29 November, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

‘We Have Won The Trust Of The Tribals’

Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh chief minister, discusses his achievements as well as the challenges faced by his government with Outlook’s Editor-in-chief Ruben Banerjee

Ruben Banerjee INTERVIEWS Bhupesh Baghel
25 November 2020
Photograph by Suresh K. Pandey
‘We Have Won The Trust Of The Tribals’
outlookindia.com
2020-11-27T12:39:26+05:30

Bhupesh Baghel completes two years as Chhattisgarh chief minister next month. In an exclusive interview with Outlook’s Editor-in-chief  Ruben Banerjee, the 59-year-old Congress leader discusses his achievements as well as the challenges faced by his government. Edited excerpts:

You are going to complete two years as the Chief Minister soon. Looking back, what have been your main achievements in this period?

Chhattisgarh has had many problems to contend with. We are boldly facing them and are tasting success, inc­luding in combating the scourge of malnutrition that has always blighted the state. At least 70,000 children have been saved from the clutches of malnutrition.

Besides, we have worked tirelessly for the benefit of farmers, giving them the highest price in the country. We have also waived their loans. We introduced the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana for them, under which we are giving Rs 10,000 per acre to everyone, be it paddy, sugarcane, or maize growers. Similarly, our...

unsub

THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS...

To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.


In this article:

Ruben Banerjee Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Congress Tribals Politics Poshan Malnutrition Minimum Support Price (MSP) Agriculture Maoists/Naxals COVID-19 National Interviews

More from Ruben Banerjee

Latest Magazine

December 07, 2020
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section