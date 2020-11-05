‘We Have Enough Resources To Provide A Vaccine To Every Citizen’

In an interview with Outlook, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan talks about the preparedness of the government’s vaccination programme—to be put to a stern test once a Covid vaccine is available. Emphasising that the government has been putting together all the disparate deta­ils of this humongous planning and logistical exercise at breakneck speed, he expresses confidence that all Indians shall get a COVID-19 vaccine.

India runs one of the world’s biggest universal immunisation programmes. Yet, by comparison, the COVID-19 vaccination eff­ort will be more gigantic. What are the questions the government is considering right now? At what stage are the preparations?

Yes, we already implement the world’s largest immunisation programme of the world, with 26 million infants added every year. We have an established infrastructure for the supply, storage and delivery of vaccines to the last mile under our Universal Immunisation Programme, where we administer...