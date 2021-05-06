09 May, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Two In The Muddle

Anti-CAA sentiment fails to dislodge the BJP from Dispur, while a stronger opposition in the assembly promises fireworks.

By Dipankar Roy
May 17, 2021
Illustration by Saahil
Two In The Muddle
outlookindia.com
2021-05-07T15:26:46+05:30

“Who is Badruddin Ajmal?” That was former chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s bristling question when the perfume baron formed the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) ahead of the 2006 assembly elections in Assam. It came after Gogoi had reportedly turned down the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind’s offer for help in return for a promise in writing that he would work for the welfare of Muslims. The AIUDF responded by winning 10 seats. The Congress, though, went on to form the second of the three successive governments it would eventually head. Focused as they were on the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), neither the Congress nor the AIUDF had, at that point, reckoned with the possible emergence of the BJP as a force to contend with in Assam. By the time they did, following the arrival of the party at the Centre under Narendra Modi as prime minister, it was a bit too late, and the BJP stormed to power in Assam, decimating the Congress in 2016 and also singeing the AIUDF.

ALSO READ:

In this article:

Dipankar Roy Assam Assam assembly election 2021 Assembly Elections 2021 BJP Politics Election result Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) National Register of Citizens (NRC) All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) All Assam Students Union (AASU) AGP National Cover Stories

More from Dipankar Roy

Latest Magazine

May 17, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

Other magazine section