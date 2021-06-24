To Fix Jam, Call Gang

Gupkar Road in Srinagar, lined by residences of top politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, including former CMs Farooq ­Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and ­Mehbooba Mufti, is buzzing with activity after a long spell when it wore a forlorn look. The change follows an invitation for a dialogue with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on June 24. Sources in the security establishment disclose that the PM will share a “tentative roadmap” that is ready with the Centre. Although it is touted as the biggest outreach by the Centre to initiate a new political process in J&K, nobody is expecting any significant decisions to be made at the June 24 meeting, where the discussions are likely to revolve around Article 370, statehood and elections.

“The final outcome has to be ­restoration of statehood, a promise that was made by the government in the Lok Sabha, and assembly elections,” says a senior government ­official. “While it is difficult to give a time frame as restoration of statehood req­uires a constitutional amendment, it is likely to be the next...