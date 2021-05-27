The Wandering Needle

Dear Reader,

What shall we call you? Vaccinee? Would-be vaccinee? Or is there another, more elegant word for one who receives, or is set to receive, a shot that will teflon-coat you against the more perverse ­effects of the Sars-Cov-2 virus? Whatever be the lexicological side-effects of the pandemic, this following story is for you. Consider this vast, rippling canvas: every day this past week, about 25 million ­people across the globe received a Covid vaccine dose. Slow down that time-lapse picture by a few frames—that’s a little over a million folks getting a shot every hour. Or, just a little less than 300 jabs every second.

Or, think of it spatially—we’re talking of a population not quite the size of Delhi, but equal to the whole of Australia.

Then, zoom in on the Indian landmass itself. Vaccinating a billion, and then toss in a few tens of millions for loose...