The Vax Shot Caught Short

13,10,90,370 Doses received by states/UTs

11,43,69,677 Total consumption, including wastage

1,67,20,693 Available doses with states/UTs

2,01,22,960 Doses in supply pipeline to states/UTs

Source: Union health ministry; figures as on April 13

A vaccination graph climbing steeply, a cry for vaccine supply, a Tika Utsav, inoculation centres temporarily closed. This was the zigzagging route during India’s expanded vaccination drive including those above 45 years. Amid concerns of a vaccine shortage, a blazing run of inoculation. Can we balance out demand and supply to sustain the marathon? For that elusive HD clarity picture, there are still a lot of pixels missing. But here’s what we know: the country’s vaccination drive has shifted gears since April 1 averaging more than 35 lakh doses most days—even touching 45 lakh on April 5. The data tracker portal Our World in Data shows India surging ahead...