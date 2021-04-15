17 April, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

The Vax Shot Caught Short

As a resurgent Covid threatens to upend India yet again, vaccine shortage is the last thing a beleagured nation needs

By Ajay SukumaranSandeep Sahu
April 26, 2021
No jabs
A volunteer in a waiting area in a vaccination centre that ran dry in Mumbai.
Photograph by PTI
The Vax Shot Caught Short
outlookindia.com
2021-04-16T14:59:58+05:30

13,10,90,370 Doses received by states/UTs

11,43,69,677 Total consumption, including wastage

1,67,20,693 Available doses with states/UTs

2,01,22,960 Doses in supply pipeline to states/UTs

Source: Union health ministry; figures as on April 13

***

A  vaccination graph climbing steeply, a cry for vaccine supply, a Tika Utsav, inoculation centres temporarily closed. This was the zigzagging route during India’s expanded vaccination drive including those above 45 years. Amid concerns of a vaccine shortage, a blazing run of inoculation. Can we balance out demand and supply to sustain the marathon? For that elusive HD clarity picture, there are still a lot of pixels missing. But here’s what we know: the country’s vaccination drive has shifted gears since April 1 averaging more than 35 lakh doses most days—even touching 45 lakh on April 5. The data tracker portal Our World in Data shows India surging ahead...

In this article:

Ajay Sukumaran Sandeep Sahu COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from Ajay Sukumaran

Latest Magazine

April 26, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section