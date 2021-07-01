05 July, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

The Sangh In Poll Gear

Usually a backroom player in elections, the BJP’s ideological fountainhead leads from the front only when the stakes are high enough

By Bhavna Vij-Aurora
July 12, 2021
To Break Ice
UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited deputy CM K.P. Maurya’s residence with senior RSS leaders for a ‘sah-bhoj’
The RSS has big plans for its centenary celebrations in 2025—plans whose success depends on the BJP continuing in power after the 2024 general elections. The RSS top brass have always claimed that they lead a socio-cultural ­organisation and do not interfere in electoral politics, preferring to keep their involvement behind closed doors. However, with small bushfires of dissent burning in most BJP-ruled states and the virulent second wave of Covid-19 amplifying the rumblings within, ‘samanway’ (coordination) meetings between RSS and BJP leaders have become more frequent. While RSS functionaries were quite visible on the ground during the recent West Bengal assembly elections, their involvement has gone several notches higher in Uttar Pradesh that will go to polls early next year. “In UP, with its 80 Lok Sabha seats, the stakes are too high for the BJP and the entire Sangh parivar,” says a BJP general secretary. “The state that catapulted the saffron party to its biggest wins in 2014 and 2019. What happens in the 2022 assembly polls will set...

