25 Years of Outlook

That Sinking Feeling

Congress dissenters convene a show of defiance in Jammu; decrying them, first family loyalists highlight the exertions of Rahul-Priyanka for the upcoming elections.

By Puneet Nicholas Yadav
Rahul takes a dunk in the sea off Kerala
Photographs by PTI
After a brief lull, the Congress is once again at war with itself even as it goes into high-stakes electoral battles against formidable opponents—the BJP, in particular—in four states and a Union Territory. The uneasy truce that ailing interim party chief Sonia Gandhi had brokered last December, when a faction of Congress leaders demanded sweeping organisational reforms, has run its course.

Viral videos of Rahul Gandhi sea diving off the Kerala coast, his ‘push up challenge’ to a school student and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra learning how to pluck tea leaves at Assam’s Sadhuru tea garden may proffer supporters some hope of an electoral revival for the crisis-ridden party. However, the coming together of erstwhile Nehru-Gandhi family loyalists in Jammu last week to reiterate concerns over the withering edifice of India’s grand old party is evidence that knives are, once again, out for the 135-year-old organisation’s ruling family.

In Jammu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Hooda, Manish Tewari, Raj Babbar and...

Ghulam Nabi Azad Anand Sharma Kapil Sibal Assam West Bengal Kerala Congress Politics Assembly Elections 2021

