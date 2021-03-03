That Sinking Feeling

After a brief lull, the Congress is once again at war with itself even as it goes into high-stakes electoral battles against formidable opponents—the BJP, in particular—in four states and a Union Territory. The uneasy truce that ailing interim party chief Sonia Gandhi had brokered last December, when a faction of Congress leaders demanded sweeping organisational reforms, has run its course.

Viral videos of Rahul Gandhi sea diving off the Kerala coast, his ‘push up challenge’ to a school student and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra learning how to pluck tea leaves at Assam’s Sadhuru tea garden may proffer supporters some hope of an electoral revival for the crisis-ridden party. However, the coming together of erstwhile Nehru-Gandhi family loyalists in Jammu last week to reiterate concerns over the withering edifice of India’s grand old party is evidence that knives are, once again, out for the 135-year-old organisation’s ruling family.

In Jammu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Hooda, Manish Tewari, Raj Babbar and...