Terror Suspects Then, Innocent Now: But Who Will Pay For The Lost Years In Jail?

Cases Under UAPA in J&K

255 2019

245 2018

156 2017

161 2016

59 2015

45 2014

Three months after his elder brother Bashir Ahmad Baba’s arrest in March 2010, Nazir Ahmad, then 27, visited him along with his father Ghulam Nabi at the Vadodara central jail in Gujarat. “He was in a terrible shape. I cried for a long time, thinking he would never step out of jail,” recalls Nazir, sitting in a room where visitors are meeting his recently released brother. “If your kin is in prison, then it is always a lonely fight, which breaks you and your family. Your brother is in jail and your parents are dying to see him, but no one else is bothered,” says Nazir, who was a salesman at a shop in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk when his brother was arrested. Bashir, then an assistant project...