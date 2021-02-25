02 March, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Sedition: A Minatory Frown

Why does a draconian law invented by the colonial British to serve its ends still enjoy a robust life in India? Despite few chargesheets, even lower convictions?

By Vipul Mudgal
March 08, 2021
At a time when populism and autocracy are gathering strength even in established democracies, sedition laws have become a favourite weapon of the state. In India, where successive governments have used the sedition law to settle political scores, its extensive abuse to criminalise dissent in the past few years is an alarming trend. It could be a sign of both an erosion of dem­ocracy and the nervousness of the ruling dispensation.

The idea of sedition has an inherent connection with rabid, yet nebulous, notions of nationalism which is central to the public discourse of those in power. If the nation is under att­ack some people must be branded anti-nationals. These could be activists, artists, students, journalists, even comedians, to those inv­olved in activities ranging from campaigning for environmental justice, protesting against nuclear power plants to opposing displacement of tribals from their ancestral lands. Even outlandish charges like plotting a grand conspiracy against the nation fed into the discourse of anti-nationalism.

