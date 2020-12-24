Saved By Your Stem Cell

“I have a son. Stem cell donation blessed me with a daughter.”

Dr Shruti Kakkar

Donated her stem cell to Mumbai girl Vanshika Rohra

Since 2012, paediatrician Dr Shruti Kakkar has been with Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College, which has a department and ward that treats 300-plus thalassaemic children. But the 39-year-old Kakkar never thought of registering as a stem cell giver until she attended a mind-opening get-together that DATRI had organised in April 2017—a donor came from Dubai to meet the patient. “It reinforced my belief that stem cell donation can change someone’s life forever,” she says. It was inspiring for many who attended the meet, especially parents. And on May 8, World Thalassaemia Day, a registration camp for parents of thalassaemic kids was held in Ludhiana. More than 200 parents volunteered. “I announced on the stage that I would be the first to register. Also, I...