Safely Cornered Out There

With less than a year to go before the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a divided, under-confident and dithering Opposition will grab at every sliver of hope. And the setback to the BJP in the recent panchayat polls has come as a boost for an Opposition that had little to cheer about under Yogi Adityanath’s regime. The setback to the BJP coincided with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, its litany of unending death and despair playing out before a grossly inadequate healthcare system. It fuelled widespread anger against the government.

This should ideally have rejuvenated a beleaguered Opposition, driving them to chalk out strategies with ­renewed vigour, including the possibility of a united fight against the BJP. But there seems to be no such ­initiative—the big parties lie recumbent.

Political commentators are, unsurprisingly, baffled. “This should have been the moment for the Opposition to go for the kill,” says economist N.K. Choudhary. “Both at state and national levels, mismanagement of the Covid crisis...