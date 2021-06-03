05 June, 2021
Road To Delhi Starts From UP

2022: Battleground Uttar Pradesh. Why BJP can’t afford to lose this state? Why Yogi Adityanath’s Act 2 as CM rests on how he handles the pandemic?

By Giridhar Jha
June 14, 2021
The Purvanchal Expressway being built on CM Yogi’s watch
Uttar Pradesh is the heart of Hindutva country. The mascot of BJP’s political empire that stretches across the nation. Uttar Pradesh is also the party’s template for electoral battles. And the handbook of governance. Uttar Pradesh is the turf of Yogi Adityanath, a fiery political leader thrust into the national limelight four years ago. It will be ground zero for a defining electoral battle in 2022—for the BJP, and for chief minister Yogi.

But to put 2022 in context, the story must go back to May 2021, to the assembly ­elections in West Bengal. The entire might of the BJP could not dislodge Mamata Banerjee from the throne in the eastern state. An electoral defeat so bruising for the BJP that it alr­eady has the Opposition predicting the future for the ruling party at the Centre and elsewhere. But UP is not Bengal. And Yogi is no Mamata.

June 14, 2021
