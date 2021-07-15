Rise And Shine, Diabetics: Take Control Of Your Life

Just a spoonful of sugar, after all. That is how casually diabetes has been perceived by most people. Many people diagnosed with the condition were nonchalant and continued with the lifestyle choices they were comfortable and familiar with, shrugging off elevated blood sugar levels as nothing to really worry about. As a result, spooning a couple of heaps of sugar into one’s tea was done without a care in the world, simply because that is how it tasted best. But in just a few decades, diabetes became the infamous ‘silent epidemic’, and is today one of our most serious health concerns, world over.

Globally, one out of every five people older than 65 is a diabetic. By 2045, there could be 700 million diabetics in the world between the ages of 20 and 79. In 2019, this number stood at 463 million, and 79 per cent of these people were in the low- and middle-income countries. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, there were 77 million diabetics in India—a staggering burden for the country. Diabetes prevalence among adults in...