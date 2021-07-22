Politicians, Journalists, Activists…Pegasus Spares None, Hears Them All

What started with WhatsApp revealing that around 1,400 of its users in 20 countries, including Indian ­journalists and activists, had been ­targeted by Pegasus—the spyware developed and sold to governments by Israel-based NSO Group—in May 2019 has now assumed much wider ­propor­tions with news that Pegasus may have been used to hack the phones of as many as 300 Indian citizens. The list of potential targets includes Union ­ministers, politicians from both ruling and ­opposition parties, judges, activists, journalists and NGOs—from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to election strategist Prashant Kishor, former election commissio­ner Ashok Lavasa and a woman who ­accused a former Chief Justice of ­India of sexual harassment. The modus ­ope­randi involves ­infiltrating phones to monitor text messages, camera feeds and microphones, without leaving any evidence in the device. The allegedly targeted phone numbers are part of a leaked database acces­sed by Forbidden Stories, a French media non-profit, and shared with an...