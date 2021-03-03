Partisans Of Humanity

In February 2020, ­following months of peaceful ­protests against the ­Citizenship ­(Amendment) Act and the ­government’s plan to update the National Register of Citizens, ­widespread mob violence ripped through north-east Delhi, killing more than 50 people and injuring over 300. The five-day bloodbath left a deep scar on the capital’s social fabric and sowed more seeds of mistrust among its ­communities. But there were also some who risked their lives to save others ­targeted by the mobs. Their religious identity did not stop them from ­reaching out to those who didn’t share their faith, but needed their help. Here are some of their stories that tell a tale of humanity ­beyond the dividing lines of faith.

Mohinder Singh 50

Gokalpuri

The threats haven’t stopped coming since he saved the lives of his Muslim neighbours

Sunny Tech Mart is famous in Gokalpuri market not so much...