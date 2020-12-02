On The Cover—A Story

All Outlook cover stories go through intense rigour of research, depth of reporting and clarity of writing. Here are 25 of the most arresting, right from the breakout cover in 1995, the first ever opinion poll on Kashmir to the more recent one as a response to the Hathras rape case: She, The Dalit. Between them are many explosive covers, the expose on cricket betting that Outlook broke, tracing the BJP’s rise and the popularity of Narendra Modi, stories on the unshackling of the economy, compelling articles on the media, thought-provoking pieces on films, books, the arts, and food. The covers featured here give a glimpse of the 25 years gone by, of the heroes and the pretenders, of what mattered to us and what was frivolous, of the greatness as well as the meanness of the human spirit.

Silver Jubilation

Postcards From The Newsroom

At Swim, Two Birds Perched On Latticed Sites

The Bully Wears A Tailored Suit

In The Beginning, There Was The Spider

Can Machines Talk?

Future Grid

A To Z

...and Then They Cast The Net

gOoD eNgLiSh? WTF is that? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The New Wealth Creators

1995: ЯƎTЯOSPECTIVE | Events, Deaths, Crossings

‘Ashwathama Hata!’

Bombay Or Mumbai? Perfectly Schizoid

A Suicide And The Politics Of Affirmative Life

Mixed Notes From The Main Underground

25 New Businesses In 25 Years

Taste The Thunder (Of Globalisation)

Way Through An Old Sieve

All Aboard With Simran!

In Toon With The Times

Because Every Photo Has A Story To Tell

Outlook Diary