03 January, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Nailed To The Cross, Ripe For Rescue

Name-calling, intimidation and ham-fisted use of state repression—India is under siege from a few driving a majoritarian agenda. Progress will come only when citizens from dominant groups recognise the equal rights of all minorities and then force change from within.

By Rajmohan Gandhi
January 18, 2021
Nailed To The Cross, Ripe For Rescue
outlookindia.com
2021-01-01T19:47:12+05:30

What familiarity breeds is forgetfulness. The second clause of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948 should be recalled by suppressors as well as advocates of human rights: “Whereas disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarous acts which have outraged the conscience of mankind.…”

Other parts of the UDHR should also be remembered, like Article 10: “Everyone is entitled in full equality to a fair and public hearing by an independent and impartial tribunal, in the determination of his rights and obligations and of any criminal charge against him.”

And Article 11: “Everyone charged with a penal offence has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law in a public trial at which he has had all the guarantees necessary for his defence.”

ALSO READ: Floydian Slip

The detentions without trial in (or tied to) Bhima Koregaon, Kashmir, the Northeast, Uttar...

unsub

THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS...

To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.


In this article:

Rajmohan Gandhi Human Rights Nationalism Minority & Religious Constitution Law & Legal National Essays

More from Rajmohan Gandhi

Latest Magazine

January 18, 2021
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section