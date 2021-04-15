21 April, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Mutating Into A Political Strain

As coronavirus cases spike across the country, a blame-game ensues between Centre and opposition-ruled states

By Bhavna Vij-Aurora
April 26, 2021
Devotees throng Haridwar during the Kumbh Mela
Photographs by PTI
2021-04-16T14:59:22+05:30

Who knew those little vials had so much political juice in them? That they had the potency to open old wounds in Centre-state relations, question the federal structure of our Constitution and give political rivals a shot to score brownie points? With exploding Covid cases, when all efforts of political leaders, administration and civic bodies should be focused on bringing the curve down, the fight against the pandemic has turned into an all-out blame-game.

The second wave of the Covid ­pandemic has brought with it a war of words between the Centre and all ­opposition-run states—the most ­virulent of them has been the exchange between the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and the Centre. Battling the highest number of Covid cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was forced to announce a ­15-day curfew from April 14, imposing several restrictions in the state.

But Thackeray...

