Lantern Light For Chirag

It is the sort of midnight coup that could lead to a shake-up in Bihar’s politics. Or just fade into the night. But it’s just the sort of drama that has sent tongues wagging and the rumour mill working overtime in the state. The dethroning of Chirag Paswan by a section of his own party men in the LJP and the royal snub to the beleaguered young leader by the BJP could very well pave the way for a fresh realignment of opposition forces, especially the young turks in the fight against the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, 31, sent out an invitation to Chirag, 38, to join hands and work together for Nitish’s ouster. Come July 5, his party will observe Ram Vilas Paswan’s birth anniversary to underscore the late Dalit leader’s “lifelong fight for the rights of the underprivileged people”. The RJD leader says that Chirag can carry forward his father’s legacy only by joining the ‘existential fight’ against RSS ideologue Golwalkar’s thoughts.

Chirag has not yet responded...