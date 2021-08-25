Khela Hobe: Game On For Mamata’s Trinamool To Go Beyond Bengal

The moves have been fast, very fast. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) unleashed the most aggressive resistance to the NDA government this monsoon session of Parliament—disrupting sittings nth number of times together with the other Opposition parties. A Rajya Sabha MP of the party was suspended in the fourth week of July and another six attracted the same punishment in August for “disorderly conduct”. The party’s aggression has been equally intense outside Parliament: from staging protests to coordinating with parties unaligned with the BJP. This offensive attracted eyeballs, media space, and new associates such as Right to Information (RTI) activist Saket Gokhale who confessed that the TMC’s aggression made him join the party in New Delhi. This charm offensive is playing out miles away from the national capital too—the TMC is courting smaller but influential regional players in Tripura and Assam to expand its footprint in the Northeast following its victory in this summer’s assembly elections in West Bengal. The bait has been dropped, but...