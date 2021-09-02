Keep Off The Grass: Don’t Kill Our Grasslands

Put a cross-section of a blade of grass under a microscope and you’ll be amazed to see an array of smilies through the eyepiece. These ‘happy’ faces are actually vascular bundles—water getting transported along the leaf system, but the optical illusion that a simple blade of grass offers is the wonder that can be counted amongst millions that nature offers. Now imagine billions of them smiling from seven different unique grasslands that dot the country—coastal grasslands, riverine alluvial grasslands, montane grasslands, sub-Himalayan grasslands, tropical savannas and wet grasslands. And how unknowingly we never noticed!

Rain does wonders to grasslands and this is really a good time to look at the ubiquitous clump of grass, a time they show off their best shade of green, or flowering like the Kans grass. They have sprung back to life with an unmatched radiance from a withered state during the oppressive summer heat. The transformation is near-magical—a testimony to the resilience and character of grass as a species. Yet grass remains an...